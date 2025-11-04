Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Viatris Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Viatris Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Viatris Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global healthcare company valued at a market cap of $12 billion. It focuses on providing affordable medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, infectious disease, oncology, immunology, and central nervous system disorders. The Pennsylvania-based company offers both branded and generic drugs, biosimilars, and over-the-counter products, serving more than 165 countries and territories. 

Shares of this global healthcare giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. VTRS has declined 9.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 19.6%. The gap has widened in 2025, with VTRS down 15.4% year-to-date compared to a 16.5% gain for the $SPX. 

Looking more closely, VTRS has also trailed the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE), which has surged 10.8% over the past year and 16.2% on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 15, Viatris announced the acquisition of Aculys Pharma, gaining rights to develop and commercialize two neurological treatments pitolisant and Spydia in Japan. The deal expands Viatris’ CNS portfolio, with the company planning to seek regulatory approval for pitolisant in Japan by late 2025 following strong Phase 3 results, targeting conditions including narcolepsy-related excessive daytime sleepiness and obstructive sleep apnea–related sleepiness. VTRS shares climbed 1.2% in the following trading session. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VTRS’ EPS to decline 12.8% to $2.31 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.  

Among the nine analysts covering VTRS stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration is more bullish than it was a month ago, when the stock had only one “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Oct. 15, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) analyst Les Sulewski initiated coverage on Viatris with a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target, expressing confidence in the company’s strategic shift under new leadership. While legacy concerns remain, Truist sees upside supported by Viatris’ strong branded portfolio, expanding generics presence, and promising pipeline. The firm also noted that faster-than-expected recovery at the Indore facility and pipeline execution could further accelerate the company's turnaround.

The mean price target of $12.03 represents a 14.2% premium to VTRS’ current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 44.22 -0.41 -0.92%
Truist Financial Corp
$SPX 6,851.97 +11.77 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
VTRS 10.53 +0.17 +1.64%
Viatris Inc
IHE 76.34 +0.37 +0.49%
US Pharmaceuticals Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot