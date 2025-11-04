Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Centene Stock?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Centene Corp_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Centene Corp_ logo on phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Centene Corporation (CNC) operates as a healthcare enterprise, providing programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families. With a market cap of $17.4 billion, Centene operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments.

Centene has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. CNC stock has plummeted 43.1% on a YTD basis and 45.7% over the past 52-week period, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXsurge of 16.5% on a YTD basis and 19.6% over the past year.

Zooming in further, CNC has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS15% gains on a YTD basis and 10.3% returns over the past year.

www.barchart.com

Centene’s stock surged 12.5% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 29. The company made significant progress against the near-term milestones it laid out for investors in July. Driven by solid premium collection, the company’s topline for the quarter surged 18.2% year-over-year to $49.7 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 4.4%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS dropped from $1.62 in the year-ago quarter to $0.50 but surpassed the consensus estimates by a staggering 338.1%. Further, the company remains focused on driving margin improvement and shareholder value creation.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect CNC to deliver an adjusted EPS of $2.01, down 72% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering the CNC stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buys,” 14 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than a month ago, when only one analyst gave a “Strong Sell” recommendation.

On Oct. 31, TD Cowen analyst Ryan Langston maintained a “Hold” rating on CNC and raised the price target from $30 to $34.

CNC’s mean price target of $38.23 represents a premium of 10.8% from current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $80 suggests a massive potential upside of 131.9%.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XHS 103.67 +0.99 +0.96%
S&P Healthcare Services SPDR
$SPX 6,851.97 +11.77 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
CNC 34.50 -0.87 -2.46%
Centene Corp

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot