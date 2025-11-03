Corn Trading Higher at Midday

Corn futures are showing 3 to 4 cent gains across most contracts at Monday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 1/2 cents to $3.95.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on October 30. That was 34.31% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 512,336 MT, with 282,975 MT headed to South Korea and 208,955 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.257 MMT (482.54 mbu) since September 1, which is now 63.99% above the same period last year.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the first corn crop is 60% planed as of Thursday, now just 1 percentage point ahead of last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.95, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.47, up 3 cents,