General Motors Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

General Motors Company business logo by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

General Motors Company (GM), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a leading automobile company that designs, manufactures, and markets cars, trucks, gas-powered pickups, SUVs, and automobile parts, as well as provides software-enabled services and subscriptions. Valued at $64.5 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of vehicle portfolios under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brand names as well as a range of EVs and also offers after-sales services through its dealer network.

Shares of this auto giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. GM has gained 32.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2025, GM’s stock climbed 29.7%, surpassing the SPX’s 16.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GM’s underperformance is apparent compared to the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 33.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 33.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

GM's strong performance was driven by disciplined inventory management, effective pricing strategies, and sustained demand for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. 

On Oct. 21, GM shares closed up by 14.9% after reporting Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.80 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.28. The company’s revenue was $48.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $44.3 billion. GM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $9.75 to $10.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM’s EPS to decline 2.6% to $10.32 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 30 analysts covering GM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 24, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth kept a “Strong Buy” rating on GM and raised the price target to $92, implying a potential upside of 33.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $69.22 represents a marginal premium to GM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $100 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 44.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GM 69.23 +0.14 +0.20%
General Motors Company
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
DRIV 30.58 unch +0.01%
GX Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

