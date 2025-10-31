Corn Holding Steady on Friday

Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay

The corn market is holding above water on Friday with contracts fractionally to a penny higher in the narbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cent to $3.91 1/4.

Today is the final day for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, with December corn averaging $4.22 so far in October.

Ukraine corn exports totaled just 0.8 MMT in October, which was a large drop from the 1.73 MMT last year according to economic minister.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.91 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44, up 1/4 cent,