Corn Holding Steady on Friday

The corn market is holding above water on Friday with contracts fractionally to a penny higher in the narbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cent to $3.91 1/4.
Today is the final day for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, with December corn averaging $4.22 so far in October.
Ukraine corn exports totaled just 0.8 MMT in October, which was a large drop from the 1.73 MMT last year according to economic minister.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, up 1 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $3.91 1/4, up 1/4 cent,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44, up 1/4 cent,
May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 1/4 cent,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.