FREE 30 Day Trial
Corn Holding Steady on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
The corn market is holding above water on Friday with contracts fractionally to a penny higher in the narbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/4 cent to $3.91 1/4.

Today is the final day for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, with December corn averaging $4.22 so far in October. 

Ukraine corn exports totaled just 0.8 MMT in October, which was a large drop from the 1.73 MMT last year according to economic minister.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.31 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.91 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 1/4 cent,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-2 +1-0 +0.23%
Corn
ZCH26 444-0 +0-2 +0.06%
Corn
ZCZ25 431-2 +1-0 +0.23%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9099 -0.0004 -0.01%
US Corn Price Idx

