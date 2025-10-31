Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Uber Technologies Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock
Uber Technologies Inc logo on phone-by DenPhotos via Shutterstock

San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology company that provides ride-hailing, food delivery, and logistics services. Valued at a market cap of $201.2 billion, the company leverages data, mapping, and AI-driven algorithms to efficiently match supply and demand across its network, transforming urban mobility worldwide.  

This transportation company has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of UBER have soared 22.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 17.9%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 61.7%, compared to SPX’s 16.6% rise.

Moreover, zooming in further, UBER has also outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.9% uptick on a YTD basis. However, it has lagged behind XLK’s 31.5% surge over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 6, UBER’s shares rose 3.6% after California’s governor signed a bill allowing ride-hailing drivers to unionize while reducing the company’s insurance costs. The law lets more than 800,000 drivers for firms like UBER join unions and negotiate for better pay and benefits while remaining independent contractors. In return, the state eased insurance requirements for accidents involving underinsured drivers, a change expected to significantly lower the expenses of firms like UBER. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UBER’s EPS to decline 36.4% year over year to $2.90. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 50 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 35 “Strong Buy,” four “Moderate Buy,” and 11 "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 34 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Oct. 29, Roth MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni maintained a "Buy" rating on UBER and set a price target of $110, implying a 12.7% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $109.98 represents a 12.7% premium from UBER’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $150 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 53.7%.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,864.63 +42.29 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 302.47 +2.08 +0.69%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
UBER 97.62 +1.13 +1.17%
Uber Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 2
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot