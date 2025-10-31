Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Boston Scientific Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 45 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Boston Scientific Corp_ logo on iPad- by Kate Krav-Rude via Shutterstock
Boston Scientific Corp_ logo on iPad- by Kate Krav-Rude via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $149 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two main segments: MedSurg and Cardiovascular, offering advanced solutions for diagnosing and treating complex conditions across gastrointestinal, urological, neurological, and cardiovascular care.

Shares of the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BSX stock has increased 19.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained over 18%. However, shares of the company have risen 12.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 16.7% YTD return.

Looking closer, the medical device manufacturer stock has also outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV3.3% drop over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Boston Scientific rose nearly 4% on Oct. 22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.75 and revenue of $5.07 billion. The company also raised its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to $3.02 - $3.04 and guided Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.77 - $0.79, above the consensus. Investor optimism was further fueled by strong demand for its heart devices, including a 23.1% jump in electrophysiology sales driven by the Watchman and Farapulse systems, along with improving operating margins despite tariff headwinds.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect BSX’s adjusted EPS to grow 20.7% year-over-year to $3.03. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 27 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, UBS raised its price target on Boston Scientific to $140 and reaffirmed its “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $127.55 represents a 26.8% premium to BSX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a 39.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 143.81 -0.49 -0.34%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
BSX 100.72 +0.15 +0.15%
Boston Scientific Corp
$SPX 6,865.32 +42.98 +0.63%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 2
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot