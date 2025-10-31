Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Realty Income Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Realty Income Corporation (O), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a real estate partner to the world's leading companies. With a market cap of $52.9 billion, the company owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the U.S. Realty Income focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.

Shares of this REIT giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. O has declined 4.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.4%. In 2025, O stock is up 8.4%, compared to the SPX’s 16% gains on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, O’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 7% over the past year. Moreover, O’s single-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 6, Realty Income posted mixed Q2 results, with shares closing slightly higher in the subsequent trading session. The company's AFFO per share of $1.05 was down marginally from the year-ago quarter and missed estimates. However, revenue rose 5.3% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, beating analyst expectations. This revenue outperformance likely offset concerns over AFFO, resulting in a slight increase in share price. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect O’s FFO per share to grow 1.9% to $4.27 on a diluted basis. The company’s FFO surprise history is mixed. It matched the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 25 analysts covering O stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 20 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been reasonably stable over the past three months.

On Oct. 28, Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley (MS) maintained a “Hold’ rating on O with a price target of $62, implying a potential upside of 7.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $62.76 represents an 8.4% premium to O’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $69 suggests an upside potential of 19.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,862.32 +39.98 +0.59%
S&P 500 Index
MS 163.14 -1.12 -0.68%
Morgan Stanley
XLRE 40.52 -0.36 -0.88%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR
O 57.37 -0.27 -0.47%
Realty Income Corp

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 2
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 4
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 5
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot