Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Delta Air Lines Stock?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. With a market cap of $38.4 billion, the company offers flight status information, bookings, baggage handling, and other related services.

Shares of this global airline leader have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. DAL has declined 2.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.4%. In 2025, DAL stock is down 5.6%, compared to the SPX’s 16% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, DAL’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 5.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 4.4% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s dip over the same time frame.

On Oct. 9, DAL shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue of $16.7 billion beat the consensus estimates by 3.8%. The company’s EPS was $2.17, surpassing the consensus estimates by 39.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DAL’s EPS to decline 2.1% to $6.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering DAL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 15, Freedom Capital kept a “Buy” rating on DAL and raised the price target to $69, implying a potential upside of 20.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $73.58 represents a 28.8% premium to DAL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $90 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 57.6%.