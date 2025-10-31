Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co San Jose campus-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Valued at $27.4 billion by market cap, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a Texas-based global enterprise technology provider specializing in servers, storage, networking, cloud infrastructure, and data-management solutions. The company supports large enterprises, government institutions, and data-driven industries as they modernize IT systems and advance digital-transformation initiatives.

Shares of this global technology leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. HPE has gained 20% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.4%. However, in 2025, HPE stock is up 14.3% trailing SPX’s 16% rise.

Narrowing the focus, HPE has lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained 30.8% over the past year and 29.2% gains on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise slid 10.9% on Oct. 16 after the company issued a weaker-than-expected fiscal 2026 outlook. At its analyst meeting, HPE forecast revenue growth of 5%–10%, which is well below the roughly 17% analysts had expected, and guided adjusted EPS to $2.20–$2.40, compared to a $2.42 consensus. The conservative forecast, described by some analysts as underwhelming, disappointed investors despite the company highlighting plans to expand its presence across servers, storage, and networking.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect HPE’s EPS to decline 12.1% year over year to $1.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering HPE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 12 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bearish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 17, Evercore ISI’s Amit Daryanani reiterated his “Buy” rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and kept the price target at $28.

The mean price target of $26.44 represents an 8.3% premium to HPE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $31 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 27%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,822.34 -68.25 -0.99%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 300.39 -3.74 -1.23%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPE 24.41 +0.14 +0.58%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Qualcomm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 5
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
It's 'Going to Be Like a Shockwave' When Tesla's AI Innovations Hit. Should You Buy TSLA Stock First?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Ahead of Earnings, Everybody Loves AMD Stock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
What You Need To Know Ahead of Broadcom’s Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot