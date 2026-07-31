Anthropic Is Only Part of the Story. Cognizant Has a Much Bigger AI Plan.

On July 27, Cognizant (CTSH) deepened its relationship with Anthropic. The company is now a part of a small group of Global Premier Partners in the Claude Partner Network. The plan is to embed Claude across Cognizant’s own engineering and business platforms. Cognizant intends to put the model to work in client projects across manufacturing, life sciences, and insurance. More than 30,000 of its staff have already been trained on Claude. Cognizant’s pitch rests on where the difficulty now lies. Most companies can access a strong model but struggle to put it to work inside the systems they already run. That gap is what Cognizant sells.

The more interesting part is what this deal sits alongside. It is the latest in a series of AI moves Cognizant has made this month. It has spent July building out its “Frontier Certified” workforce model, deepening its Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud deal, and signing a sovereign-AI partnership with Domyn.

That pattern is the strategy. Cognizant is training its people across every major model, including Claude, Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s Codex, and GitHub Copilot. This way, it can hand a client whichever one they want and do the integration either way. In a market obsessed with which lab leads, Cognizant is taking a different approach. It gets paid to do the integration no matter who comes out ahead. The one thing to watch is how quickly this shows up in revenue. With more than 30,000 staff trained in a matter of weeks, Cognizant is strengthening its position faster than most of its rivals.

About CTSH Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a global IT services and consulting company. The company operates through four segments. These include Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications. It provides services such as AI solutions, consulting, software development, cloud and infrastructure management, and digital transformation. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Despite an increase of over 38% in the last month, over the last 12 months, CTSH stock has lost 27% of its value, significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 17% gain during the same period. In the same period, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) declined over 17%. Due to cautious enterprise technology spending and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, Cognizant has faced slower demand for IT services, limiting revenue growth.

Cognizant’s valuation looks considerably low for a company this active in AI. The forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) of 8.31x sits 47% below its 5-year average of 15.74x. Similarly, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.97x is 46% below its own average of 1.80x. Both measures suggest that the stock is trading at a large discount to its historical norms. The EPS outlook partly explains the discount. Analysts expect a growth in the range of 8% to 10% through 2028. Although no sharp decline is in sight, the growth trajectory looks modest.

The balance sheet is a clear strength. Cognizant holds $1.52 billion in cash against $1.09 billion in debt, leaving it net cash positive. That gives it room to keep investing in AI training, acquisitions, and partnerships without strain. Cognizant is signing AI deals at a rapid pace and repositioning around enterprise integration. If that repositioning turns into revenue, the current price leaves plenty of room for the multiple to recover.

Cognizant Fails to Beat Wall Street Expectations

Cognizant announced its Q2 earnings on July 29, reporting an EPS of $1.37, just below the Wall Street estimate of $1.38. The company registered a 4.5% topline growth and a 4.6% bottomline growth. Most importantly, the company brought in $459 million of free cash flow. The company has now generated a free cash flow of $652 million so far this year. Going forward, CTSH expects 3.8%-5.3% YoY growth in the third quarter. The full-year EPS guidance has now been moved to $5.76 at the midpoint, suggesting 9% growth compared to the previously guided 8%.

CEO Ravi Kumar pointed out on the earnings call that the company was looking forward to growth in the BPO business. He sees the BPO market expanding significantly over the coming years, especially AI-led BPO. The firm has already tasted success with TriZetto, its healthcare BPO platform, and Kumar intends to replicate that across other industries down the road. Management is also concerned about the macro uncertainty, which is a risk in addition to the cautious demand environment it expects to persist in the near term.

Despite missing expectations and management's macro concerns, CTSH stock still closed 11% higher after the earnings.

What Do Analysts Expect for CTSH Stock?

On July 27, Guggenheim lowered the firm’s price target from $80 to $65 but reiterated a “Buy” rating on CTSH stock. The downward price target revision still implies 29% upside from current levels. The firm believes management may be too optimistic, expecting economic conditions to improve by mid-2026. Since the macroeconomic environment has not improved in recent months, the firm expects a slower recovery than management. In addition to Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang also reiterated a “Buy” rating on Cognizant.

Based on 28 Wall Street analysts, CTSH stock has a mean target price of $60.12, reflecting a 19% upside from the current share price. According to those analysts, the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. However, the highest price target of $82 is attractive to investors as it offers an impressive 63% upside from here.