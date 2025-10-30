Coterra Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Houston, Texas-based Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is an independent oil and gas company that develops, explores, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Valued at $17.8 billion by market cap, the company develops oil and natural gas with a focus on protecting and preserving air quality, water resources, and the land on which it operates.

Shares of this oil giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CTRA has declined 2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.1%. In 2025, CTRA stock is down 8.6%, compared to the SPX’s 17.2% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CTRA’s outperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.1% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 4.5% dip on a YTD basis outshines CTRA’s losses over the same time frame.

On Aug. 4, CTRA shares closed up by 1% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.48 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.43. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, topping Wall Street's $1.7 billion forecast.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CTRA’s EPS to grow 35.4% to $2.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering CTRA stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating, consisting of 16 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 23, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Betty Jiang maintained a “Buy” rating on CTRA and set a price target of $35, implying an ambitious potential upside of 50% from current levels.

The mean price target of $32.26 represents a 38.2% premium to CTRA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $38 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 62.8%.