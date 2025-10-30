Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Steady on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Corn price action is factionally mixed so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed out Wednesday trade with contracts steady to 2 cents higher. Preliminary ope interest dropped 20,920 contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents to $3.95 1/2.

Following the meeting between President Trump and President Xi of China, President Trump posted that China is set to purchase massive amounts of sorghum, though no specifics were given on total.

With just 2 days remaining in the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, December corn has an average close at $4.21 during October. That is up a nickel from last year and down 49 cents from the spring price.

EIA data from Wednesday morning showed ethanol production totaling 1.091 million barrels per day in the week of 10/24. That was a 21,000 bpd drop from the week prior. Stocks of ethanol saw a build of 448,000 barrels to 22.367 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were steady at 911,000 barrels per day, with exports up 45,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

USDA is still closed due to the shutdown, as traders are looking for between 1.1 to 2.1 MMT corn sold in the week ending on October 23. 

Estimates for the Brazilian crop from Rabobank show the Brazilian corn crop at 137 MMT for 2025/26.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.34, up 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.95 1/2, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1/2 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55, unch, currently down 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 434-4 +0-4 +0.12%
Corn
ZCH26 446-4 -0-2 -0.06%
Corn
ZCZ25 434-4 +0-4 +0.12%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9504 +0.0050 +0.13%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 4
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot