Do Wall Street Analysts Like Comcast Stock?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) operates as a media and technology company worldwide. With a market cap of $108.1 billion, Comcast operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments.
The telecoms and entertainment giant has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. CMCSA stock prices experienced a 24% decline in 2025 and a 32.2% plunge over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.2% gains on a YTD basis and 18.1% surge over the past year.
Zooming in further, Comcast has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s (IYZ) 23% gains on a YTD basis and 27.8% returns over the past 52 weeks.
Comcast’s stock prices gained 2.3% in the trading session following the release of its solid Q2 results on Jul. 31. The company observed early progress in its go-to-market pivot in residential broadband. Moreover, its wireless business had its best quarter ever, adding 378,000 lines during Q2. Overall, its revenues for the quarter inched up 2.1% year-over-year to $30.3 billion, exceeding the Street expectations by 1.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS increased by 3.3% to $1.25, surpassing the consensus estimates by 6.8%. On an even more positive note, Comcast’s operating cash flows during the quarter surged 65.4% year-over-year to $7.8 billion.
For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect CMCSA to deliver a 1.2% decline in adjusted EPS to $4.28. On a more positive note, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
CMCSA has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 32 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” 15 advise “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating.
This configuration has remained mostly stable over the past months.
On Oct.17, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a “Neutral” rating on CMCSA and reduced the price target from $38 to $33.
Comcast’s mean price target of $39.52 represents a 38.5% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $58 suggests a massive 103.3% upside potential.
