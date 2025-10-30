Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Wells Fargo Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

San Francisco, California-based Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services, Valued at a market cap of $278.4 billion, the company has recently focused on streamlining operations, improving risk management, and strengthening compliance while investing in digital transformation to enhance customer experience and efficiency.

This financial services giant has outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of WFC have surged 31.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 18.1%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 22.4%, compared to SPX’s 17.2% rise.

Zooming in further, WFC’s outperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to the SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s (KBE2.7% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 1.8% YTD return.

www.barchart.com

Shares of WFC soared 7.2% on Oct. 14 after its strong Q3 earnings release. Due to higher net interest income and strong, broad-based growth in fee-based income, the company’s total revenue improved 5.3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.2%. Moreover, its EPS of $1.66 advanced 16.9% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WFC’s EPS to grow 11.4% year over year to $6.15. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy”, which is based on 14 “Strong Buy,” four "Moderate Buy," and nine “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a "Moderate Buy” rating. 

On Oct. 24, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a "Buy" rating on WFC, with a price target of $88, implying a 2.3% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $95.06 represents a 10.5% premium from WFC’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $110 suggests an upside potential of 27.9%.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
WFC 86.00 -0.90 -1.04%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,890.59 -0.30 unch
S&P 500 Index
KBE 56.48 -0.98 -1.71%
S&P Bank ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 4
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot