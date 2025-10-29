Corn Closes with Slight Wednesday Gains

Corn futures closed out Wednesday trade with contracts steady to 2 cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents to $3.95 1/2.

With just 2 days remaining in the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, December corn has an average close at $4.21 during October. That is up a nickel from last year and down 49 cents from the spring price.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production totaling 1.091 million barrels per day in the week of 10/24. That was a 21,000 bpd drop from the week prior. Stocks of ethanol saw a build of 448,000 barrels to 22.367 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were steady at 911,000 barrels per day, with exports up 45,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

USDA is still closed due to the shutdown, as traders are looking for between 1.1 to 2.1 MMT corn sold in the week ending on October 23.

Estimates for the Brazilian crop from Rabobank show the Brazilian corn crop at 137 MMT for 2025/26.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.34, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.95 1/2, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46 3/4, up 3/4 cent,