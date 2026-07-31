Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company has a market cap of $616.5 billion and operates in two segments, Innovative Medicine and MedTech.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have outperformed the broader market over the past year, surging 54.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.9% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen by nearly 24.6%, also outpacing the SPX’s 8.7% gain.

Zooming in further, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ) has risen 20.9% over the past year, rallying the stock. In 2026, XLV has surged 4.8% and underperformed the stock.

On July 22, JNJ stock rose 2% following the announcement of De Novo authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its OTTAVA™ Robotic Surgical System . OTTAVA is the world’s first table-integrated soft tissue robotic system, which received marketing authorization for multiple procedures in general surgery, including Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, gastrectomy, cholecystectomy, splenectomy, gastric sleeve, small bowel resection, appendectomy, lysis of adhesions, fundoplication, and hiatal hernia repair. This approval advances JNJ’s portfolio in the lead for the growing market of robotic surgical systems.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect JNJ’s EPS to rise 8.3% to a loss per share of $11.69 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

Among the 24 analysts covering JNJ stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 28, Goldman Sachs analyst Asad Haider maintained a “Buy” rating for Johnson & Johnson and set a price target of $282.

JNJ’s mean price target of $273.67 offers an upside of 7% compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $305 implies a robust 19.2% upside from current levels.