Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Micron Technology’s Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is a global leader in memory and storage semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures dynamic RAM (DRAM), NAND flash, solid-state drives (SSDs) and other advanced memory technologies that underpin applications across data centers, mobile devices, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI) and the intelligent edge. Micron’s market cap stands at $249.1 billion. The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 earnings results soon.

Analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $3.57 in Q1 2026, a 120.4% growth from $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect Micron Technology to report EPS of $15.48, up 101.6% from $7.68 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 16.4% year over year (YoY) to $18.02 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Micron Technology have risen 111.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.3% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK31.2% rise over the same period.

Shares of Micron Technology have been climbing, riding the wave of a powerful AI-driven memory boom. Demand for its high-performance chips - especially those fueling data centers and AI systems - has surged, turning Micron into one of the market’s quiet success stories. Adding to the momentum, upbeat analyst calls and bullish price targets have only fueled investor optimism, sending MU stock higher as confidence in its AI-linked future keeps growing.

Analysts’ consensus view on MU stock remains bullish, with the chip stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 27 recommend a “Strong Buy,” five have a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” The stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $203.41. Yet, the Street-high target of $275 suggests the stock could rally as much as 19%.


