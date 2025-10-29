Is This Defensive Giant a Good Stock to Buy in a Volatile Market?

In a market gripped by volatility, investors are turning to dependable blue-chip names for stability. And few blue-chips have been tested as much as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), the nation’s largest health insurer and a diversified healthcare powerhouse.

UnitedHealth had a turbulent 2025, but the company remained resilient. It reported its third quarter on Oct. 28, which showed a business in transition. Management made it clear that UnitedHealth Group is tackling its underperformance issues head-on. It is positioning itself for renewed growth following a period of margin pressure and regulatory constraints.

UNH stock is down 27% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader market's 17% gain. Let’s dig into the quarterly results to find out if this traditionally defensive giant is a good stock to buy now.

A Steady Quarter Amid Strategic Reshaping

UnitedHealth Group is a leading healthcare company that combines insurance coverage and healthcare services to improve access, quality, and efficiency in the U.S. healthcare system. In the third quarter, revenue rose 12% year-over-year to over $113 billion, led by strong membership growth and solid execution across its core businesses. However, adjusted earnings per share of $2.92 dipped sharply from $7.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

UnitedHealth’s growth engine, Optum, continues to evolve across its three main divisions — Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The company expects steady improvement for Optum Health in 2026 and a stronger acceleration toward its long-term 6%-8% margin target in 2027. Under new leadership, Optum Insight is transforming into a technology-driven platform that combines data, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Management intends to accelerate investments in this segment to boost revenue and earnings. Meanwhile, Optum Rx remains a bright spot with double-digit revenue growth and high customer retention.

While the third quarter showed steady progress, the company's focus remains on balancing near-term financial discipline with strategic investments to ensure long-term growth. The medical care ratio stood at 89.9%, up from 85.2% last year, indicating higher care usage but in line with previous forecasts.

A Strategic Path to Recovery and Growth

The company earned $5.9 billion in operating cash flow in the third quarter and plans to generate $16 billion in total for the year. UnitedHealth intends to strategically utilize these cash flows to improve the balance sheet and manage leverage, temporarily halting share buybacks and big acquisitions to reduce its debt-to-capital ratio to 40% by late 2026. At the end of the quarter, the company held $30.6 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Although UnitedHealth has halted share buybacks, it continues to return to shareholders in the form of dividends. UNH distributed $5.9 billion in dividends in Q3, and its solid dividend yield of 2.44% exceeds the healthcare sector average of 1.58%. The company has increased its dividend for the last 16 years and maintains a healthy payout ratio of 33% despite persistent problems.

Management noted that, while challenges persist, repricing initiatives across Medicare and Commercial lines are likely to produce margin improvement next year, with additional benefits in 2027 as these adjustments take full effect.

Looking Ahead: Cautious Optimism for 2026 and Beyond

UnitedHealth is dealing with short-term turmoil while planning for the next phase of expansion. The company forecasts 2026 to be a year of recovery, followed by a more rapid growth trajectory in 2027. Management expects earnings growth to resume in 2026, driven by margin recovery in its Commercial and Medicare operations, with sustained double-digit growth beginning in 2027. Lower interest expenses as rates fall, consistent debt reduction, and the advantage of repricing moves in key segments might all work as tailwinds.

Analysts’ predictions for the full year remain unchanged. Earnings are expected to decline by 41.7% to $16.13 per share in 2025, before recovering and increasing by 9.3% in 2026. UnitedHealth stock is valued at 20x forward earnings, lower than its five-year historical average of 25x.

What Does Wall Street Say About UNH Stock?

Following steady Q3 earnings, analysts at Piper Sandler, Leerink Partners, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and many others reaffirmed their respective “Buy” ratings for UNH stock.

Overall, UNH stock is rated a “Moderate Buy” on Wall Street. Of the 26 analysts that cover the stock, 16 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two say it is a “Moderate Buy,” seven rate it a “Hold,” and one says it is a “Strong Sell.” The stock is trading close to its average analyst target price of $369.82. But the Street-high estimate of $440 implies UNH stock can rally as much as 19.6% over the next 12 months.

Overall, in an environment where many healthcare providers are grappling with reimbursement challenges and increased utilization, UnitedHealth's scale, diversification, and financial discipline make it one of the most defensive stocks in the market.