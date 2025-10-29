Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Bank of America Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bank Of America Corp_ branch-by MivPiv via iStock
Bank Of America Corp_ branch-by MivPiv via iStock

With a market cap of $392.7 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States. Operating through four main segments: Consumer Banking; Global Wealth & Investment Management; Global Banking; and Global Markets, it serves individual consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BAC stock has increased 24.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 18.3%. Moreover, shares of Bank of America are up 20.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 17.2% return. 

In addition, shares of the nation's second-largest bank have also outpaced the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF12.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 9.6% YTD gain. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Bank of America rose 4.4% on Oct. 15 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $28.09 billion. The strong results were driven by a 43% jump in investment banking fees to $2 billion and a 9% rise in net interest income to $15.2 billion, with the bank projecting Q4 NII between $15.6 billion - $15.7 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect BAC’s EPS to grow 14.9% year-over-year to $3.77. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than it was three months ago, when BAC had 16 “Strong Buys” in total.

On Oct. 27, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Bank of America to $62 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $58 represents a premium of 9.7% to BAC's current price. The Street-high price target of $67 suggests a 26.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.99 -0.34 -0.64%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BAC 52.87 -0.15 -0.28%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 6,890.89 +15.73 +0.23%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 5
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot