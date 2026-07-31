Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on eBay Stock?

eBay Inc. (EBAY), headquartered in San Jose, California, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers. With a market cap of $50.4 billion, the company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps, focused on buying and selling electronics, cars, clothes, and collectibles.

Shares of this global commerce leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. EBAY has gained 46.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.9%. In 2026, EBAY stock is up 30.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.7% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, EBAY’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 4.7% over the past year. Moreover, EBAY’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 7.1% losses over the same time frame.

EBAY has outperformed due to a sharp re-acceleration in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and double-digit revenue growth, fueled by its pivot toward high-margin "focus categories," such as refurbished electronics, luxury fashion, collectibles, and automotive parts. This organic volume momentum has been further amplified by rapid ad-tech expansion particularly high-margin Promoted Listings and video ads, alongside generative AI integration (like its Magical Listing tool) and strategic acquisitions like Depop and Tise that expanded its reach with younger secondhand shoppers. Furthermore, coupled with steady recommerce demand from cost-conscious consumers and aggressive share buybacks that boost earnings per share, eBay has delivered strong operational leverage and bottom-line outperformance.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EBAY’s EPS to grow 17% to $4.89 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 31 analysts covering EBAY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 23, Mike McGovern from Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reiterated a “Hold” rating on EBAY, with a price target of $120, implying a potential upside of 5.7% from current levels.

While EBAY currently trades above its mean price target of $112.59, the Street-high price target of $135 suggests an upside potential of 18.9%.