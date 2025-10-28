Upcoming U.S.-China Talks Create 1 Bullish Soybean Trade Here

March soybean meal (ZMZ25) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March soybean meal futures that prices are trending strongly up and have just hit a 4.5-month high. See too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence indicator (MACD) is in a bullish posture, as the red MACD line is above the blue trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, an expected U.S.-China trade deal agreement later this week is expected to see China significantly increase its U.S. soybean purchases. This comes as the global supply and demand balance sheet for soybeans is already somewhat tight.

A move in March soybean meal futures above chart resistance at today’s high of $310.70 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $335.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $300.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):