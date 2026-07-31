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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting United Airlines Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock
United Airlines Holdings Inc 777 plane-by Laser1987 via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $28.8 billion, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is one of the world's largest airline companies, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services through its primary operating subsidiary, United Airlines. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates an extensive domestic and international route network, serving hundreds of destinations across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

UAL has enjoyed a first-class run over the past year, handily beating both the broader market and the airline industry. UAL stock has rallied 36.9% over the past 52 weeks and 10.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.9% over the past year and risen 8.7% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, UAL has also outpaced the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which soared 31.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

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On July 15, United Airlines reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, with operating revenue rising 16% year over year to $17.7 billion. Its adjusted EPS came in at $1.99. The airline generated a pre-tax profit of $1 billion with a 5.8% pre-tax margin, as strong premium travel demand, higher fares, and double-digit growth in loyalty, cargo, and business travel revenue helped offset surging fuel costs. 

Encouraged by the solid performance, the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $9 to $11, while highlighting continued investments in its customer experience and network. Following the upbeat results, UAL shares edged marginally higher.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect UAL’s EPS to fall 1.3% to $10.48 on a diluted basis. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

UAL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 21 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.” 

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months. 

On July 30, Bernstein SocGen Group maintained its "Outperform" rating on the stock and raised its price target from $153 to $162, citing the company's earnings beat, improved full-year 2026 EPS guidance, and long-term margin expansion potential supported by its Starlink rollout and customer-focused investments.

UAL’s mean price target of $160.35 indicates a modest premium of 29.8% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $205 suggests a notable 65.9% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UAL 123.56 +4.14 +3.47%
United Airlines Holdings
$SPX 7,437.63 +121.48 +1.66%
S&P 500 Index
JETS 31.68 +0.71 +2.29%
US Global Jets ETF

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