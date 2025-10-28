What to Expect From Workday's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY), headquartered in Pleasanton, California, provides enterprise cloud applications. Valued at $63.8 billion by market cap, the company offers human capital, spend, and financial management, as well as payroll, initiatives and higher education solutions. The software giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect WDAY to report a profit of $0.90 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.1% from $0.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect WDAY to report EPS of $3.77, up 123.1% from $1.69 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 35.8% year over year to $5.12 in fiscal 2027.

WDAY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 21, WDAY reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down by 2.8% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.21 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.09. The company’s revenue was $2.4 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.3 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on WDAY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” WDAY’s average analyst price target is $283.41, indicating a potential upside of 18.6% from the current levels.