Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Invitation Homes Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Invitation Homes company logo By piter2121
Invitation Homes company logo By piter2121

Valued at a market cap of $17.9 billion, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is the largest owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the United States. Organized as a residential REIT, the Dallas, Texas-based company acquires, renovates, leases, and manages high-quality homes in desirable neighborhoods across 16 major U.S. markets, with a strong presence in the Western U.S., Florida, Texas, and the Southeast.

Shares of this residential REIT found themselves on the wrong side of the market over the past year, declining 5.5%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 16.9%. Although the stock has rebounded 6.8% on a year-to-date basis, it still lags the SPX's 8.7% return.

Narrowing the focus, INVH has also lagged behind the iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ), which gained 16% over the past 52 weeks.  

www.barchart.com 

On July 29, Invitation Homes reported second-quarter results, and its shares rose marginally. Its total revenues increased 9.7% year over year to $747.55 million, driven by resilient rental demand and portfolio growth. Core FFO per share rose 6.3% to $0.51, and AFFO per share increased 7.3% to $0.44. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INVH’s AFFO to decline 1.1% year over year to $1.89. On the bright side, the company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 13 “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On July 3, Wells Fargo reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on Invitation Homes and maintained a $33 price target, signaling continued confidence in the residential REIT's long-term prospects.

The mean price target of $32.48 represents a 9.5% premium from INVH’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $36 suggests a 21.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INVH 29.67 -0.44 -1.46%
Invitation Homes Inc
$SPX 7,437.63 +121.48 +1.66%
S&P 500 Index
REZ 96.10 -2.89 -2.91%
Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5
Rocket launching into space by BEST BACKGROUNDS via Shutterstock 2
Employees Reveal That Blue Origin Stock Is Worthless Just Weeks After SpaceX IPO Turned Employees Into Millionaires
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 3
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_ 4
Dear Rivian Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 30
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Investors Should Skip 4.6% Yields — ‘I Would Not Be A Buyer’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.