What to Expect From Brown-Forman's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation ( BF.B ) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Its offerings include wines, whiskey spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, gin, rum, brandy, bourbons, and more. With a market cap of $13.1 billion , Brown-Forman's operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

The company is expected to announce its second-quarter results by early December. Ahead of the event, analysts expect BF.B to report a profit of $0.48 per share , down 12.7% from $0.55 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2026, analysts expect Brown-Forman to deliver an EPS of $1.66, down 9.8% from $1.84 reported in 2025 . While in fiscal 2027, its earnings are expected to grow 3.6% year-over-year to $1.72 per share.

BF.B stock prices have tanked 41.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.4% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 2.3% decline during the same time frame.

Brown-Forman’s stock prices dropped 4.9% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q2 results on Aug. 28. Due to the conclusion of Brown-Forman’s business relationship with Korbel Champagne Cellars and the absence of a transition services agreement related to Sonoma-Cutrer and Finlandia, the company’s revenues observed a notable decline, which was partly offset by revenue gains in other areas. Its topline came in at $924 million, down 2.8% year-over-year, but 1.4% ahead of the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its EPS dropped 12.2% year-over-year to $0.36 and missed the consensus estimates by 2.7%, making investors jittery.