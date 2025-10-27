Barchart.com
Corn Holds Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures were 5 to 8 7 to 10 cents higher across most contracts to start the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 1/2 cents to $3.88 ¼.

Export Inspections data showed 1.187 MMT (46.75 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on October 23, which was a drop of 10.38% from the week prior but 38.11% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 366,473 MT, with 173,669 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.533 MMT (414.68 mbu), a 57.83% increase yr/yr.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on corn was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

AgRural estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian first corn crop at 55% planted as of Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.28 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.88 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.53 3/4, up 8 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 428-6s +5-4 +1.30%
Corn
ZCH26 444-2s +7-2 +1.66%
Corn
ZCZ25 428-6s +5-4 +1.30%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8816 +0.0543 +1.42%
US Corn Price Idx

