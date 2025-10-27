Barchart.com
Corn Popping Higher on Monday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn futures are trading with 6 to 7 cent gains so far on Monday morning. The corn market closed out the Friday session with contracts down 1 to 4 ¾ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 1,498 contracts on Friday.  December was up just ¾ cent on the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/2 cents at $3.83 3/4. 

The average December close so far in October, now with just 5 trade days remaining, is $4.20. That compares to last year’s harvest price for crop insurance at $4.16 but is 50 cents below the February price.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on corn was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

Argentina’s corn crop was estimated at 33.8% according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, an increase of 3.9% from the week prior. AgRural estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian first corn crop at 55% planted as of Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.83 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37, down 4 1/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 7 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 428-2 +5-0 +1.18%
Corn
ZCH26 443-0 +6-0 +1.37%
Corn
ZCZ25 428-2 +5-0 +1.18%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8763 +0.0490 +1.28%
US Corn Price Idx

