Occidental Petroleum's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), headquartered in Houston, Texas, acquires, explores, and develops oil and gas properties. Valued at $41.9 billion by market cap, the company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals. The oil giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 10.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OXY to report a profit of $0.51 per share on a diluted basis, down 49% from $1 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect OXY to report EPS of $2.27, down 34.4% from $3.46 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 25.6% year-over-year to $1.69 in fiscal 2026.

OXY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 17.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 1.9% losses over the same time frame.

On Aug. 6, OXY shares closed down by 1.3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.39 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.28. The company’s revenue was $6.46 billion, missing Wall Street's $6.48 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OXY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” OXY’s average analyst price target is $50.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels.