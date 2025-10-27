Barchart.com
Occidental Petroleum's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), headquartered in Houston, Texas, acquires, explores, and develops oil and gas properties. Valued at $41.9 billion by market cap, the company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals. The oil giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 10.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect OXY to report a profit of $0.51 per share on a diluted basis, down 49% from $1 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect OXY to report EPS of $2.27, down 34.4% from $3.46 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 25.6% year-over-year to $1.69 in fiscal 2026.

OXY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 17.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 1.9% losses over the same time frame.

On Aug. 6, OXY shares closed down by 1.3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.39 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.28. The company’s revenue was $6.46 billion, missing Wall Street's $6.48 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on OXY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” OXY’s average analyst price target is $50.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

