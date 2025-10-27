Here's What to Expect From Target's Next Earnings Report

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target Corporation ( TGT ) operates as a general merchandise retailer, offering apparel, accessories, pet supplies, food and beverage products, appliances, home decor, and more. Valued at $42.8 billion by market cap, Target operates as one of the largest discount retailers in the U.S.

The retailer is set to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TGT to report an adjusted EPS of $1.78 , down 3.8% from $1.85 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it missed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, Target’s EPS is expected to come in at $7.42, down 16.3% from $8.86 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound nearly 9.2% year-over-year to $8.10 per share.

TGT stock prices have tanked 37.2% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.9% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 3.2% decline during the same time frame.

Target’s stock prices dropped 6.3% in a single trading session following the release of its lackluster Q2 results on Aug. 20. While the company’s comparable digital sales grew by 4.3%, its comparable store sales declined by 3.2%, resulting in a 1.9% dip in comps. Moreover, its merchandise sales also decreased by 1.2%. Overall, Target’s topline came in at $25.2 billion, down 95 bps compared to the year-ago quarter. Further, its EPS plummeted 20.2% year-over-year to $2.05, missing the consensus estimates by 1.9%, making investors jittery.