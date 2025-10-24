Barchart.com
What to Expect From Solventum's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Solventum Corporation (SOLV), based in Maplewood, Minnesota, is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. With a market cap of $12.5 billion,  the company’s broad portfolio of solutions leverages material and data science, clinical research, and digital capabilities. Solventum operates in separation and purification, health information, medical solutions, medical device components, and the oral care market. The leading global healthcare company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SOLV to report a profit of $1.42 per share on a diluted basis, up 23.5% from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect SOLV to report EPS of $5.94, down 11.3% from $6.70 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $6.25 in fiscal 2026. 

SOLV stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. However, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV2.9% dip over the same time frame.

On Aug. 7, SOLV reported Q2 results that beat expectations, and its shares jumped 2% in the next trading session. Net sales rose 3.8% year over year to $2.2 billion, driven by growth across all business segments, particularly MedSurg and HIS. Its adjusted EPS reached $1.69, up 8.3% from the prior year and exceeding analyst estimates by 16.6%. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, now expecting adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $5.95 and organic sales growth of 2% to 3%, reflecting confidence in its strategy.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SOLV stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” SOLV’s average analyst price target is $85.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOLV 72.48 +0.21 +0.29%
Solventum Corporation
XLV 146.48 +0.44 +0.30%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,797.83 +59.39 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index

