What You Need to Know Ahead of Viatris' Earnings Release

Viatris Inc. (VTRS), headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, operates as a healthcare company. With a market cap of $12.1 billion, the company produces medicines for patients across a broad range of major therapeutic areas spanning both noncommunicable and infectious diseases. The global healthcare giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTRS to report a profit of $0.63 per share on a diluted basis, down 16% from $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect VTRS to report EPS of $2.31, down 12.8% from $2.65 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $2.43 in fiscal 2026.

VTRS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.9% dip over the same time frame.

On Aug. 7, VTRS shares closed up by 7.3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.62 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.56. The company’s revenue stood at $3.6 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. VTRS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.16 to $2.30, and expects revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTRS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” VTRS’ average analyst price target is $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 15.5% from the current levels.