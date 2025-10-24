Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Viatris' Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock
Viatris Inc logo on building-by SSKH-Pictures via Shutterstock

Viatris Inc. (VTRS), headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, operates as a healthcare company. With a market cap of $12.1 billion, the company produces medicines for patients across a broad range of major therapeutic areas spanning both noncommunicable and infectious diseases. The global healthcare giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTRS to report a profit of $0.63 per share on a diluted basis, down 16% from $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect VTRS to report EPS of $2.31, down 12.8% from $2.65 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $2.43 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

VTRS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 10.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV2.9% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 7, VTRS shares closed up by 7.3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.62 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.56. The company’s revenue stood at $3.6 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter. VTRS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.16 to $2.30, and expects revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTRS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” VTRS’ average analyst price target is $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 15.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 146.55 +0.51 +0.35%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,791.79 +53.35 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
VTRS 10.44 +0.13 +1.26%
Viatris Inc

Most Popular News

Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 1
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Tesla Inc elon musk by- Frederic Legrand-CO via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 4
This 1 Little-Known Energy Stock Is Pivoting to Data Centers – and It’s Got Big Ties to Trump
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 5
Meta Platforms Is Cutting 600 AI Jobs. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold META Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot