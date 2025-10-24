Corpay's Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $20.1 billion , Corpay, Inc. ( CPAY ) is a global corporate payments leader that helps businesses and consumers manage expenses efficiently through modern payment solutions. With over 800,000 clients worldwide, Corpay simplifies vehicle, travel, and vendor payments, driving time and cost savings across industries.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Corpay to report a profit of $5.35 per share , up 13.4% from $4.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses to report an EPS of $20.04, an increase of over 13% from $17.73 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $23.12 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Corpay have decreased 19.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 11.5% return over the same period.

Despite meeting expectations with Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.13 and revenue of $1.1 billion, Corpay’s stock fell 3.4% the next day. Additionally, management also highlighted lower fuel price spreads and rising interest expenses of $360 million - $390 million.