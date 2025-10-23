Barchart.com
Corn Trading Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago

Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. Support is spilling over from a crude oil rally. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $3.84 1/4. 

USDA again delayed the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 428-0 +5-0 +1.18%
Corn
ZCH26 441-4 +5-6 +1.32%
Corn
ZCZ25 428-0 +5-0 +1.18%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8742 +0.0518 +1.36%
US Corn Price Idx

