Corn Trading Higher at Midday

Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. Support is spilling over from a crude oil rally. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $3.84 1/4.

USDA again delayed the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38, up 2 1/4 cents,