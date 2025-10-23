Is This Dividend King a Safe Haven in a Volatile Market?

In an environment marked by inflation, geopolitical volatility, and shifting consumer behavior, few companies have managed to maintain consistency like The Coca-Cola Company (KO). With more than six decades of consecutive dividend increases, Coca-Cola has been a reliable Dividend King. The company has also been the longest-held stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, accounting for 9.3% of the total portfolio value. On Oct. 21, Coca-Cola reported its third-quarter earnings, and management reaffirmed that the company remains firmly on track to meet both its 2025 guidance and return money to shareholders.

Valued at $306.5 billion, KO stock has gained 14.3% year-to-date, compared to the overall market gain of 13.3%.

Resilience in Q3

Coca-Cola’s strength lies not only in its global reach but also in its diverse product base, which includes sparkling soft drinks, juices, sports drinks, teas, and more. Coca-Cola today has 30 billion-dollar brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, and several others. This unrivaled brand portfolio has enabled the company to remain competitive even as consumer preferences shift.

Management stated that in the third quarter of 2025, July and August began slowly, but September ended on a stronger note. Coca-Cola grew organic revenues by 6% in the third quarter, with unit case volumes up 1%. Another 6% came from the price mix, which was evenly split between pricing measures and favorable product mix.

Efficiency improvements helped to boost operating margins, resulting in a 6% comparable earnings per share (EPS) increase to $0.82, despite a 6% currency headwind. For the 18th consecutive quarter, Coca-Cola increased its overall value share. Across all global markets, the company's ability to modify price, packaging, and channel strategy has allowed it to maintain profitability while maintaining brand value.

Innovation and Marketing Continue to Drive Growth

Management also emphasized that product innovation continues to fuel momentum. Notably, new launches such as Sprite Plus Tea in North America, Bacardi blended with Coca-Cola in Mexico and Europe, and Powerade Spring Box Edition in South Africa showed excellent pace and contributed considerably to revenue growth during the first three quarters of 2025.

Coca-Cola's ongoing refranchising initiative, which involves transferring ownership of company-run bottlers to local partners, is intended to "unlock growth opportunities in India and Africa." According to CEO James Quincey, these steps would center the company's focus on brand growth and innovation while maximizing its partners' operational capabilities.

Coca-Cola is dedicated to maintaining a balanced capital allocation. It continues to invest in expansion while keeping a healthy balance sheet and returning excess money via dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow climbed to $8.5 billion in the quarter, powered by strong business performance. With over 63 consecutive years of dividend increases, including the 5.2% increase in February, Coca-Cola’s track record speaks for the company’s position as a reliable dividend stock.

The company offers a forward dividend yield of 2.9%, compared to the consumer staples sector average of 1.9%. Furthermore, a forward payout ratio of 68% implies the company’s dividend payments are sustainable for now. Analysts expect revenue and earnings to grow by 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, in 2025.

However, management anticipates organic sales growth of 5% to 6% and currency-neutral EPS growth of around 8% for the full year 2025. While currency changes continue to be a drag, the company anticipates generating at least $9.8 billion in free cash flow this year.

Looking ahead to 2026, Coca-Cola expects growth to remain balanced, with volume recovery and pricing normalization supporting long-term gains. Analysts predict revenue and earnings to grow by 5.3% and 7.7%, respectively, in 2026.

KO Stock Remains a Safe Haven Stock

Coca-Cola continues to deliver earnings growth, expand margins, and return billions to shareholders, despite headwinds from currency shifts and uneven macroeconomic trends. For income investors seeking a blend of stability, resilience, and enduring brand power, this Dividend King still looks like a safe haven in a stormy market.

Overall, analysts have rated KO stock a “Strong Buy.” Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 21 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and two have a “Hold” rating.

The stock has an average target price of $78.61, indicating an 11% expected upside from current levels. Plus, its high target price of $85 implies KO stock could rally 20% over the next 12 months.