Here's What to Expect From Becton, Dickinson & Company’s Next Earnings Report

Valued at $52.3 billion by market cap, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a leading medical technology company headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Founded in 1897, BD develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products that improve the safety, efficiency, and quality of healthcare worldwide.

The medical technology titan is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect BDX to report a profit of $3.91 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.6% from $3.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BDX to report EPS of $14.40, up 9.6% from $13.14 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 2.7% year over year to $14.79 in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, BDX stock has plunged 21.5%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 3.4% dip over the same time frame.

On Oct. 17, BDX shares rose 2.1%, outperforming several competitors in the medical technology sector. This uptick followed Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar's reaffirmation of a “Hold” rating on the stock, with a $200 price target.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BDX stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and ten give a “Hold.” BDX’s average analyst price target is $216.23, indicating a potential upside of 14.9% from the current levels.