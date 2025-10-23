What to Expect From Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) operates in the communication equipment industry and provides public safety and enterprise security solutions. With a market cap of $74.7 billion , Motorola operates through Products and Systems Integration and Software and Services segments.

The tech giant is set to announce its third-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday, Oct. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MSI to deliver an adjusted EPS of $3.54 , up a modest 2.3% from $3.46 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect MSI to report an adjusted EPS of $13.69, up 7.5% from $12.73 reported in fiscal 2024 . In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 8% year-over-year to $14.78 per share.

MSI stock prices have dropped nearly 5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 23.2% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.5% returns during the same time frame.

Motorola Solutions’ stock prices gained 1.9% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 results on Aug. 7. The company has continued to experience robust demand for its safety and security solutions, which helped it deliver record Q2 revenues and earnings. Driven by a 15% surge in software and service revenues, the company's overall topline grew 5% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, beating Street’s expectations. Further, its non-GAAP EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $3.57, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable margin.