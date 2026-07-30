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Corn Showing Fractional Losses on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally lower at midday on Thursday, as early spillover support from wheat is being ignored. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cent at $4.18 1/4.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH. Much of that is expected over the next couple days.

Export Sales data was out this morning, showing 362,916 MT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 7/23, within trade ideas of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 3-week high and 6.5% above this week the year prior. Bookings for 2026/27 were seen at 1.062 MMT, which exceeded the trade range of 0.5-1 MMT. That was a marketing year high but still 43.8% below the same week last year. 

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.48 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.71 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.87, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.22 1/4, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 469-6 -2-0 -0.42%
Corn
ZCZ26 469-6 -2-0 -0.42%
Corn
ZCU26 446-6 -2-2 -0.50%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3455 -0.0203 -0.46%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1658 -0.0218 -0.52%
US Corn Price Idx

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