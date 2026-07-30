Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

CRWV Stock Alert: What to Know as CoreWeave Teams Up With Leidos

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

CoreWeave (CRWV) is pushing higher on July 30 after announcing a partnership with government IT giant Leidos to bring secure, specialized AI cloud infrastructure to U.S. federal agencies.  

In a joint press release, the companies said their collaboration will target defense, intelligence, and national security applications across classified government environments. 

The Leidos news brings a much-needed reprieve to CoreWeave stock that’s otherwise down nearly 45% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Leidos Deal for CoreWeave Stock

Teaming up with Leidos represents a major strategic catalyst for CoreWeave Federal, opening up high-barrier, multi-year government contract opportunities. 

Under the agreement, the company’s AI-native cloud platform will be paired with Leidos' deep integration expertise to supply sovereign AI capabilities to the U.S. Intelligence Community and defense sector. 

Key offerings include classified cloud solutions, cyber artificial intelligence ranges, synthetic data modeling, and edge-to-cloud AI orchestration. 

The announcement is bullish for CRWV shares as federal demand for secure, scalable AI compute is growing rapidly; entering this market equips the company with highly resilient revenue streams, significantly strengthening the bullish thesis for long-term growth.

Should You Buy CRWV Shares Into Strength Today?

Beyond federal expansion, CoreWeave shares remain attractive because the company has secured a spot among premier pure-play infrastructure enablers for the ongoing AI revolution. 

Following today’s rally, the artificial intelligence stock is challenging its 20-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above $78 expected to sustain bullish momentum in the near term.

Financially, CoreWeave is broadly expected to more than double its revenue year-over-year to $2.55 billion in the second quarter. Its Q2 earnings are scheduled to be released on Aug. 11.  

Crucially, CRWV is trading at nearly 6x sales currently, which makes it infinitely cheaper to own than rival Nebius (NBIS) at more than 80x.

What’s the Consensus Rating on CoreWeave?

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on CRWV stock for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CoreWeave sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $255 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWV 74.21 +13.39 +22.02%
Coreweave Cl A
NBIS 188.73 +40.51 +27.33%
Nebius Group N.V. Cl A

Most Popular News

3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 1
Dear Sandisk Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 5
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 3
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Investors Should Skip 4.6% Yields — ‘I Would Not Be A Buyer’
Corning Incorporated on screen in front of website By Timon 4
Corning Delivers Strong FCF Results, But Investors Play GLW Stock's Drop With an Unusual Short-Put Play
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 5
SpaceX Stock Has Crashed 50% from Its All-Time Highs and Eroded More Than Half a Trillion Dollars in the Process
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.