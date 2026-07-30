CRWV Stock Alert: What to Know as CoreWeave Teams Up With Leidos

The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_

CoreWeave (CRWV) is pushing higher on July 30 after announcing a partnership with government IT giant Leidos to bring secure, specialized AI cloud infrastructure to U.S. federal agencies.

In a joint press release, the companies said their collaboration will target defense, intelligence, and national security applications across classified government environments.

The Leidos news brings a much-needed reprieve to CoreWeave stock that’s otherwise down nearly 45% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of Leidos Deal for CoreWeave Stock

Teaming up with Leidos represents a major strategic catalyst for CoreWeave Federal, opening up high-barrier, multi-year government contract opportunities.

Under the agreement, the company’s AI-native cloud platform will be paired with Leidos' deep integration expertise to supply sovereign AI capabilities to the U.S. Intelligence Community and defense sector.

Key offerings include classified cloud solutions, cyber artificial intelligence ranges, synthetic data modeling, and edge-to-cloud AI orchestration.

The announcement is bullish for CRWV shares as federal demand for secure, scalable AI compute is growing rapidly; entering this market equips the company with highly resilient revenue streams, significantly strengthening the bullish thesis for long-term growth.

Should You Buy CRWV Shares Into Strength Today?

Beyond federal expansion, CoreWeave shares remain attractive because the company has secured a spot among premier pure-play infrastructure enablers for the ongoing AI revolution.

Following today’s rally, the artificial intelligence stock is challenging its 20-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above $78 expected to sustain bullish momentum in the near term.

Financially, CoreWeave is broadly expected to more than double its revenue year-over-year to $2.55 billion in the second quarter. Its Q2 earnings are scheduled to be released on Aug. 11.

Crucially, CRWV is trading at nearly 6x sales currently, which makes it infinitely cheaper to own than rival Nebius (NBIS) at more than 80x.

What’s the Consensus Rating on CoreWeave?

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on CRWV stock for the next 12 months.