General Motors Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $79.2 billion, General Motors Company (GM) is one of the world's largest automakers, designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks, crossovers, and electric vehicles (EVs) under brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the company has operations in more than 30 countries and sells vehicles across North America, China, South America, and other international markets.

General Motors has left the broader market in the dust over the past year. The automaker’s shares have soared 71.6% over this time frame, dramatically outpacing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 14.8%. The momentum has carried into 2026, with the stock up 9.9%, exceeding SPX’s 6.9% rise.

Narrowing the focus, GM has also outperformed the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 35.9% over the past year.

On Jul. 21, General Motors impressed investors with its FY2026 Q2 earnings beat, sending its shares up 4.9%. The automaker reported a 30% year-over-year increase in second-quarter EBIT to $3.9 billion, while adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share comfortably exceeded Wall Street's $3.20 estimate. Buoyed by robust pricing and sustained demand for its high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs, GM raised its full-year 2026 profit outlook for the second time this year, reinforcing confidence in the company's earnings momentum.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM’s EPS to grow 25.2% year over year to $13.27. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 18 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” four “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Jul. 27, Jefferies upgraded General Motors to "Buy" from "Hold" and raised its price target to $99 from $90, citing greater confidence in the automaker's long-term earnings and cash flow outlook. The firm increased its 2026-2028 estimates and expects GM to generate more than $10 billion in free cash flow and nearly $16 in earnings per share in 2027.

The mean price target of $98.46 indicates a 10.1% potential upside from the current levels. The Street-high target of $132 suggests that the stock could soar around 47.7% from the prevailing market price.