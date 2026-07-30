Keurig Dr Pepper Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a leading beverage company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with more than 150 owned, licensed, and partner brands. With a market capitalization of $42.3 billion, the company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks, coffee, water, tea, and other beverages through an extensive distribution network, serving consumers across retail, e-commerce, convenience, and foodservice channels worldwide.

Shares of this beverage giant have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. KDP has declined 7.1% during this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.8%. However, the stock is up 12.3% year to date, outperforming the index's 6.9% gain over the same period.

Narrowing the focus, KDP has also underperformed the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which has gained 4.5% over the past year. The stock has continued to trail the ETF on a year-to-date basis, with FTXG up 13.5%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has underperformed the broader market over the past year as investors remained cautious about its modest long-term growth profile. Although the company delivered healthy sales volume growth and continued to post solid operating results, its three-year annualized revenue growth of 5.7% trails many peers, limiting investor enthusiasm. The consumer staples sector also lagged the technology-driven market rally, further weighing on the stock's relative performance.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect KDP’s EPS to increase 11.7% to $2.29 on a diluted basis. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street's consensus EPS estimate in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering KDP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than it was two months ago, when the stock had seven "Strong Buy" ratings.

On July 16, UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a "Buy" rating on KDP and raised his price target to $38 from $34, reflecting continued confidence in the company's outlook.

The mean price target of $35.41 represents a 12.6% premium to KDP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $42 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 33.5%.