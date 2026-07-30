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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Delta Air Lines Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. With a market cap of $58.8 billion, the company offers flight status information, bookings, baggage handling, and other related services.

Shares of this global airline leader have outperformed the broader market over the past year. DAL has gained 58.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.8%. In 2026, DAL stock is up 24.3%, surpassing the SPX’s 6.9% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, DAL’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 27.7% over the past year. Moreover, DAL’s gains on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 10.3% returns over the same time frame.

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DAL is outperforming on expectations that resilient travel demand, premium cabin growth, and disciplined capacity will sustain earnings despite elevated fuel costs and macro uncertainty. The latest quarter beat estimates and guidance was reaffirmed, as strong pricing power and premium demand offset fuel inflation. Moreover, international routes, overall demand strength, and structural cost advantages are driving cash flow, with a FIFA World Cup boost in the quarter. Analysts believe Delta’s premium strategy will continue supporting margins through year-end even as one-time event demand fades.

On Jul. 10, DAL shares fell 1.8% after reporting its Q2 results. Its revenue stood at $19.8 billion, up 18.7% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS declined 26.4% from the year-ago quarter to $1.56. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DAL’s EPS to grow 12.4% to $6.54 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering DAL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

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This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 22 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one advising a “Moderate Buy.”

On Jul. 25, Citigroup Inc. (C) analyst John Godyn reiterated a “Buy” rating on DAL and set a price target of $110, implying a potential upside of 27.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $106.22 represents a 23.2% premium to DAL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $125 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 44.9%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
C 127.13 -5.34 -4.03%
Citigroup Inc
$SPX 7,316.15 -112.63 -1.52%
S&P 500 Index
JETS 30.97 -0.89 -2.79%
US Global Jets ETF
DAL 86.25 -3.12 -3.49%
Delta Air Lines Inc

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