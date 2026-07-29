Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement. It Solves the Company’s Biggest Problem.

Broadcom (AVGO) just made one of the largest deals to secure its artificial intelligence (AI) chip supply. On July 25, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung worth more than $200 billion, running through 2030. Samsung will supply high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators, and manufacture Broadcom chips on its 2-nanometer process. That covers two of the most valuable layers in the AI supply chain at once.

However, it is worth noting that this is an MOU, not a firm order. Samsung’s own announcement described the figure as an estimate. So, the $200 billion is a projection of what the collaboration could be worth over the next five years, not spending that Broadcom has committed. The one risk for Broadcom is delivery. Samsung’s 2nm line is not yet running at full yield, so the company is betting on capacity that still has to be proven.

The bigger story is what it says about Broadcom’s strategy. For years, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has built custom AI chips for Broadcom. Locking in a deal like this with Samsung suggests that Broadcom wants to reduce its reliance on a single company. The deal was also part of a wider package signed during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Silicon Valley. Separate supply commitments from SK Group (SKHY) to Nvidia (NVDA) and other U.S. firms pushed the combined total near $950 billion.

At a time when demand for AI accelerators is straining the whole supply chain, this is still a big win for Broadcom. The company has locked in years of memory and foundry capacity while rivals compete for the same scarce supply.

About Broadcom Stock

Broadcom operates as a technology company that develops, designs, and supplies semiconductor devices and infrastructure software solutions. The company’s products are used across data centers, networking, AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and broadband markets. Based in Palo Alto, California, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion.

Over the past 12 months, AVGO stock has delivered returns of around 25%, significantly underperforming the broader semiconductor sector. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has generated strong gains of about 90% during the same time period. The stock’s weaker performance has mainly been driven by its rich valuation and softer-than-expected revenue outlook.

Broadcom’s valuation looks reasonable given the strength of its growth. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37 times sits below the company’s five-year average, while the forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of roughly 28 times trades at a premium to the five-year average of around 12 times. The gap comes down to margins. Broadcom’s profitability has improved due to its high-margin software business and AI chip pricing. This pulls the forward P/E down but doesn’t affect the P/S ratio.

The EPS outlook justifies the premium. Analysts expect significant growth of 82% in fiscal 2026 and 71% in fiscal 2027. Meanwhile, although not alarming, the balance sheet is relatively weak. Broadcom holds $19.6 billion in cash against $64.9 billion in debt. Most of this debt comes from its VMware acquisition in late 2023. The resulting net debt of $45 billion seems manageable for a company worth $1.8 trillion, while the Samsung deal reflects the same margin story. Locking in memory and foundry supply helps protect pricing power that keeps these multiples defensible. Overall, the growth and rising margins suggest that, despite the premium on sales, AVGO stock does not look overvalued.

Broadcom Posts Record Operating Income

Broadcom posted its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 3, reporting revenue of $22.2 billion. Operating income for the quarter reached a record $14.9 billion, while the operating margin improved to 67.3%. Gross margin declined to 77.1% as AI semiconductor products represented a large share of the business. Meanwhile, the semiconductor solutions segment generated a record $15 billion in revenue. At the end of the quarter, Broadcom had $19.6 billion in cash.

For Q3, the company expects revenue of approximately $29.4 billion, well above Wall Street’s expectations of $28.4 billion. Semiconductor revenue is projected to reach around $20.5 billion, including roughly $16 billion from AI semiconductors, representing growth of more than 200% year-over-year (YOY). Software revenue is forecast to grow 31% YOY to $8.9 billion. However, the company expects gross margin to decline to about 74%, driven by changes in product mix rather than weaker semiconductor margins.

What Do Analysts Expect for Broadcom Stock?

This month, Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley reiterated a “Buy” rating on Broadcom with a target price of $500, which reflects 33% potential upside from current levels. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore also maintained a “Buy” rating on AVGO stock with a target price of $502. In contrast, Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Broadcom stock earlier this month to a “Hold” rating. Erste Group believes that, while gross and operating margins should remain stable, the high valuation reflects most of this good news, leaving less room for further gains.

Based on 41 Wall Street analysts with coverage, AVGO stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. The average price target of $518.66 offers about 38% potential upside from current levels. In addition, the highest price target of $675 reflects impressive potential upside of 79% from here.