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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Verizon Communications Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Verizon Communications Inc wireless store by-RiverNorthPhotography via iStock
Verizon Communications Inc wireless store by-RiverNorthPhotography via iStock

With a market cap of $201.2 billion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a leading global provider of communications, technology, and entertainment products and services through its Consumer and Business segments. Based in New York, the company offers wireless, broadband, and fiber-optic solutions, and has strengthened its position through strategic mergers, technological innovation, and service diversification.

Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VZ stock has risen 12.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.3%. However, shares of the company are up 18.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 8.5% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier have exceeded the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC3.5% gain over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Verizon Communications shares rose 5.8% on Jul. 24 after the company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.99 - $5.04 and increased its free cash flow growth forecast to 9% - 10%. Investor sentiment was further boosted by a more than $1 billion dark fiber connectivity deal with Google, with management saying additional agreements could generate multiple billions of dollars in revenue over the coming years. The company also reported better-than-expected net additions of 184,000 postpaid phones and adjusted EPS of $1.30, although Q2 2026 revenue of $34.3 billion missed consensus.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Verizon Communications’ adjusted EPS to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $5.03. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It consistently surpassed consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 19 “Holds.”

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On Jul. 27, Scotiabank raised its price target on Verizon to $52.50 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $51.43 represents a 6.8% premium to VZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $71 suggests a 47.5% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VZ 48.02 -0.17 -0.35%
Verizon Communications
$SPX 7,400.53 -28.25 -0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 109.29 -0.38 -0.35%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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