Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Verizon Communications Stock?

With a market cap of $201.2 billion , Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) is a leading global provider of communications, technology, and entertainment products and services through its Consumer and Business segments. Based in New York, the company offers wireless, broadband, and fiber-optic solutions, and has strengthened its position through strategic mergers, technological innovation, and service diversification.

Shares of the New York-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VZ stock has risen 12.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 16.3% . However, shares of the company are up 18.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 8.5% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier have exceeded the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 3.5% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Verizon Communications shares rose 5.8% on Jul. 24 after the company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.99 - $5.04 and increased its free cash flow growth forecast to 9% - 10%. Investor sentiment was further boosted by a more than $1 billion dark fiber connectivity deal with Google, with management saying additional agreements could generate multiple billions of dollars in revenue over the coming years. The company also reported better-than-expected net additions of 184,000 postpaid phones and adjusted EPS of $1.30, although Q2 2026 revenue of $34.3 billion missed consensus.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Verizon Communications’ adjusted EPS to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $5.03. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It consistently surpassed consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 19 “Holds.”

On Jul. 27, Scotiabank raised its price target on Verizon to $52.50 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $51.43 represents a 6.8% premium to VZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $71 suggests a 47.5% potential upside.