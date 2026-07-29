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Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bristol Myers Squibb logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro
Bristol Myers Squibb logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. With a market cap of $129.9 billion, the company offers products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas.

Shares of BMY have rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 33.9% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen by nearly 17.9%, outpacing the SPX’s 8.5% gain.        

Zooming in further, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 23.6% over the past year, lagging behind the stock. In 2026, XLV has surged 8.1% and has also underperformed the stock.          

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On Apr. 30, BMY stock rose 5.2% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $11.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.58, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company expects its full-year revenue to be in the range of $46 billion to $47.5 billion and its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.05 to $6.35. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect BMY’s EPS to rise 3.1% to $6.34 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.   

Among the 30 analysts covering BMY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 28, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem maintained a “Buy” rating on BMY stock and set a price target of $75.     

BMY’s mean price target of $62.77 is below the current market price. Its Street-high target of $75 implies a robust 17.9% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 167.32 +0.06 +0.04%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,401.65 -27.13 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
BMY 63.45 -0.15 -0.24%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

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