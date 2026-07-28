Amkor Has a Fresh Catalyst With a New Nvidia Deal. How to Play AMKR Stock Here.

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Amkor Technology (AMKR) is back in the spotlight after announcing a landmark multi-year partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) on July 23, reinforcing its position as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. The agreement highlights the growing strategic importance of advanced semiconductor packaging in the AI supply chain.

The deal is valued at $1.5 billion and will see Nvidia provide a substantial prepayment to help Amkor expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing capacity in the United States, particularly at its Arizona operations. The companies will also jointly develop next-generation packaging technologies, including high-density interconnects and integration, which are essential for increasingly complex AI processors. Following the announcement, Amkor shares surged, reflecting investors’ enthusiasm for the long-term growth opportunity.

The partnership is strategically important because advanced packaging has become a major bottleneck in AI chip production. While companies like Nvidia rely on leading-edge chip manufacturing, they also need sufficient packaging capacity to assemble multiple chips into high-performance AI systems.

On the other hand, the agreement strengthens Amkor’s competitive position in a rapidly expanding market. The company is already a long-standing packaging partner for Nvidia and works with other leading semiconductor companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Meanwhile, this latest collaboration further cements Amkor’s role in the AI ecosystem and could drive stronger margins and increased long-term demand for its advanced packaging services.

About Amkor Technology Stock

Amkor Technology is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, offering advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and testing solutions for leading chipmakers serving the communications, computing, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Amkor operates a global manufacturing footprint across Asia, Europe, and the United States and plays a critical role in the semiconductor supply chain by helping customers bring advanced chips to market. Amkor has a market cap of around $15 billion.

Amkor has been one of the semiconductor sector’s strongest performers over the past year, driven by growing investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure and advanced chip packaging. The stock has surged 186.9% over the past 52 weeks , significantly outperforming the broader market, while remaining up about 53.8% year-to-date (YTD) despite recent volatility. During that period, the shares climbed to a 52-week high of $96.68 on June 16 , reflecting optimism surrounding the company’s expanding role in advanced packaging for AI chips.

However, after reaching record highs in June, Amkor shares experienced a sharp pullback over the past month as investors locked in profits and sentiment across semiconductor stocks weakened amid broader market volatility. Things are even worse today for the stock as investors are punishing AMKR for its earnings outlook in an otherwise stellar report. The stock is currently down 53% from its peak.

Notably, investor sentiment had turned sharply positive on July 23, when Amkor announced a $1.5 billion multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing capabilities in the United States. The market reacted immediately, with Amkor shares jumping about 17% in after-hours trading on July 23. However, the stock closed the July 24 session slightly down and has only gone down since, with today's 23%-plus slide being particularly brutal.

Importantly, the recent decline does not appear to reflect weakening fundamentals. Rather, the recent agreement positions Amkor as an increasingly important supplier in Nvidia’s AI supply chain and reinforces confidence that demand for advanced packaging will remain robust for years to come.

AMKR trades at a premium compared to the sector median and its own historical average at 31.18 times forward earnings.

Solid Q2 Performance

Amkor Technology reported a strong set of second-quarter 2026 results on July 27, after market close, driven by robust demand for advanced semiconductor packaging used in AI, high-performance computing, automotive, and industrial applications.

Revenue for the quarter increased 26% year-over-year (YoY) to a record $1.9 billion . Gross profit climbed to $319 million from $182 million a year earlier, while gross margin expanded to 16.8% from 12%. Operating income nearly doubled to $200 million from $92 million, and operating margin improved to 10.5% from 6.1%.

The strong performance was fueled by record revenue in the Computing and Automotive & Industrial end markets, reflecting robust demand for advanced packaging technologies used in AI and high-performance computing applications.

Moreover, net income surged to $174 million, rising 222.2% YoY from $54 million in the prior-year period, while EPS increased to $0.70 from $0.22, ahead of expectations. Adjusted EBITDA also rose to a record $400 million, up 54.4% YOY, reflecting stronger factory utilization and a richer mix of advanced packaging products.

In addition, Amkor issued third-quarter 2026 guidance for net sales of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. The company expects a gross margin of 18.5% to 19.5%, net income of $180 million to $205 million, and EPS of $0.72 to $0.82. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 capital expenditure plan of $2.5 billion to $3 billion, underscoring continued investment in advanced packaging capacity to support long-term AI-driven demand.

Analysts predict EPS to be around $2.08 for fiscal 2026 , up around 38.7% YoY, and to again surge by 3.9% annually to $2.16 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for AMKR Stock?

Last week, on July 24, UBS upgraded AMKR stock to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raised its price target to $90 from $80. UBS highlighted Amkor’s recently announced $1.5 billion strategic partnership with Nvidia as a major catalyst, noting that the agreement strengthens the company’s role in packaging Nvidia’s next-generation AI chips.

On the other hand, B. Riley Securities reiterated its “Neutral” rating on Amkor while lowering its price target to $75 from $90. The revised target reflected a more cautious near-term outlook following the stock’s strong rally earlier in the year and growing valuation concerns.

Wall Street remains cautiously bullish on AMKR stock with an overall consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

While the average analyst price target of $75.75 reflects an upside of 64%, the Street-high target price of $90 suggests that the stock could further rise by 94%.