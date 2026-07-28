Amkor Just Crushed Earnings. Here’s Why Wall Street Still Punished AMKR Stock.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) reported its second-quarter results on July 27. By almost every measure, the quarter was a record. Revenue reached $1.90 billion, up roughly 26% from a year earlier. The company beat the high end of its own guidance. Earnings of $0.70 a share came in far ahead of the $0.48 that analysts expected. EBITDA of $400 million also comfortably beat the estimates. The growth came from computing and the automotive and industrial markets. Both of these achieved quarterly records on AI data center demand. Margins also widened for a clear reason. Over the past two quarters, average factory utilization climbed from the 50s into the 70s, with several platforms now even running at full capacity.

Despite such a strong performance, the stock fell 6.54% after the report. The reason was the outlook, not the quarter. Amkor guided third-quarter revenue to about $2 billion at the midpoint, just below Wall Street’s $2.09 billion consensus. The outlook had another weak spot. Communications revenue is set to fall in the next quarter, with Android sales already down 20% due to memory supply constraints. The stock had more than doubled since late March, hitting a 52-week high of $96.68 on June 22. At that level, expectations were high enough that a soft guidance number was all it took.

While the guidance miss has got the investors worried, Amkor’s direction looks promising. Computing revenue is expected to jump nearly 30% next quarter as an AI data center CPU program ramps. Amkor signed a 10-year packaging agreement with TSMC (TSM) and a multi-year partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) during the first half. The company is also maintaining its 2026 capital spending plan of $2.5 billion to $3 billion, including the first phase of its Arizona campus. CEO Kevin Engel said the moves should strengthen Amkor’s competitive position and earnings power. The market wanted more from the guidance. The business is still accelerating into the demand everyone is chasing.

About Amkor Technology Stock

Amkor is a Tempe, Arizona-based company that offers outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing services. The company’s solutions support chips used across networking, smartphones, consumer electronics, automotive, AI, and data center applications. It serves major semiconductor manufacturers and foundries worldwide.

Amkor Technology significantly outperformed the broader semiconductor sector over the past year. The stock has generated gains of 116%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) posted returns of 101% over the same period. The strong gains were supported by optimism around its long-term growth strategy, growing AI packaging demand, and better-than-expected earnings. These factors helped the company outperform even during a strong year for the semiconductor sector.

Amkor’s valuation reflects the distance the stock has run. The forward GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 times sits 671.52% above its 5-year average of 17.42 times. The forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.96 times is also 77.63% above its own average of 1.11 times. This is not a cheap stock by any means. Both measures suggest Amkor is trading at a significant premium to its historical norms.

The EPS growth trajectory offers some justification. Analysts expect growth of 38.67% in 2026, which explains why investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. The growth is then expected to slow down but remain at a healthy 17% to 22% in the next two years. The balance sheet also strengthens Amkor’s valuation. The company holds $1.85 billion in cash against $1.62 billion in debt. So even as the company spends heavily on new capacity, it still remains net cash positive. That gives it the flexibility needed to fund the Arizona campus and its other expansions. The valuation is demanding, but it is attached to a business growing into AI packaging demand. For investors, the real question is whether the growth can keep pace with what the price already assumes.

What Are Analysts Saying About Amkor Technology Stock

UBS analyst Randy Abrams raised Amkor Technology’s price target from $80 to $90 while also upgrading the rating from “Neutral” to “Buy.” An identical estimate can be seen from Needham analyst Charles Shi as well, who has set Amkor’s price target at $90 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The stock currently holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 10 Wall Street analysts covering it. Their median price target of $75.75 reflects a 63.7% upside from the current share price. The most bullish estimate of $90 implies an additional 94.5% upside from here.