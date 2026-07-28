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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Bank of America Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bank Of America Corp_ location sign- by artran via iStock
Bank Of America Corp_ location sign- by artran via iStock

With a market cap of $440.9 billion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, providing a comprehensive range of banking, investment, asset management, and risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and corporations globally. With a strong presence across the United States and more than 35 countries, the company serves millions of clients through its extensive banking network, digital platforms, and industry-leading financial services.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BAC stock has increased 29.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied nearly 16%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 13.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.2% return. 

In addition, shares of Bank of America have also outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF7.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 4.6% YTD gain. 

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Bank of America shares rose 1.9% on Jul. 14 after the company reported Q2 2026 results above expectations, with net income rising to $9.1 billion, or $1.21 per share. Growth was driven by record trading performance, with sales and trading revenue jumping 33% to $7.1 billion and equities revenue surging 70% to $3.6 billion, while investment banking fees increased 50% to $2.1 billion amid strong deal activity. The company also raised confidence in its outlook, expecting full-year 2026 net interest income growth at the upper end of its 6% - 8% forecast range, supported by 9% year-over-year NII growth to $16 billion in Q2.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Bank of America’s EPS to grow 22.1% year-over-year to $4.65. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.” 

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On Jul. 15, RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a “Buy” rating on Bank of America and set a $65 price target.

The mean price target of $66.44, representing a premium of 6.3% to BAC's current price. The Street-high price target of $75 suggests a 20% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 57.46 +0.58 +1.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BAC 62.38 +0.25 +0.40%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 7,437.12 +23.94 +0.32%
S&P 500 Index

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