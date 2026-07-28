Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Bank of America Stock?

With a market cap of $440.9 billion , Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, providing a comprehensive range of banking, investment, asset management, and risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and corporations globally. With a strong presence across the United States and more than 35 countries, the company serves millions of clients through its extensive banking network, digital platforms, and industry-leading financial services.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BAC stock has increased 29.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 16%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 13.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.2% return.

In addition, shares of Bank of America have also outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 7.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and a 4.6% YTD gain.

Bank of America shares rose 1.9% on Jul. 14 after the company reported Q2 2026 results above expectations, with net income rising to $9.1 billion, or $1.21 per share. Growth was driven by record trading performance, with sales and trading revenue jumping 33% to $7.1 billion and equities revenue surging 70% to $3.6 billion, while investment banking fees increased 50% to $2.1 billion amid strong deal activity. The company also raised confidence in its outlook, expecting full-year 2026 net interest income growth at the upper end of its 6% - 8% forecast range, supported by 9% year-over-year NII growth to $16 billion in Q2.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Bank of America’s EPS to grow 22.1% year-over-year to $4.65. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

On Jul. 15, RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a “Buy” rating on Bank of America and set a $65 price target .

The mean price target of $66.44, representing a premium of 6.3% to BAC's current price. The Street-high price target of $75 suggests a 20% potential upside.