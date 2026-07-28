Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting ExxonMobil Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation ( XOM ) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $650.5 billion , the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments and explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas, and offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services.

XOM shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 40.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 28.6%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.3% gain.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ) has risen 34% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, however, XLE surged 30.5%, rallying the stock.

On July 13, XOM stock closed up more than 4% as WTI crude oil prices grew more than 9%. Marking a 3.5-week high, crude oil prices rallied after the US launched new missile attacks against Iran, targeting Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities. Additionally, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and vehicles in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are expected to continue rising as geopolitical tensions persist, benefiting XOM’s profit margins for the time being.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect XOM’s EPS to rise 65.2% to $11.55 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

Among the 27 analysts covering XOM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has stayed more or less the same over the past month.

On July 15, J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained a “Buy” rating on ExxonMobil stock and set a price target of $158.

XOM’s mean price target of $161.31 indicates a premium of 4.2% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $185 implies a robust 19.5% upside from current levels.