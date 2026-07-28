Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting ExxonMobil Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ refinery location- by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $650.5 billion, the company operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments and explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas, and offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. 

XOM shares have rallied the broader market over the past year, growing 40.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen nearly 28.6%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.3% gain.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has risen 34% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, however, XLE surged 30.5%, rallying the stock.    

www.barchart.com

On July 13, XOM stock closed up more than 4% as WTI crude oil prices grew more than 9%. Marking a 3.5-week high, crude oil prices rallied after the US launched new missile attacks against Iran, targeting Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities.  Additionally, with Iran launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and vehicles in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are expected to continue rising as geopolitical tensions persist, benefiting XOM’s profit margins for the time being.   

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect XOM’s EPS to rise 65.2% to $11.55 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive. 

Among the 27 analysts covering XOM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has stayed more or less the same over the past month.

On July 15, J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained a “Buy” rating on ExxonMobil stock and set a price target of $158. 

XOM’s mean price target of $161.31 indicates a premium of 4.2% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $185 implies a robust 19.5% upside from current levels.    


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 58.36 -1.26 -2.11%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,413.18 +1.20 +0.02%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 154.77 -2.17 -1.38%
Exxonmobil Holdings Corp

Most Popular News

AI technology concept by NMStudio789 via Shutterstock 1
Texas Instruments vs. Qualcomm: One Pays Out 94% of Earnings. The Better Dividend Chip Stock Is Clear.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
Tesla Stock: Here’s Why Elon Musk’s Big AI Promises Are No Longer Enough
Image of Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Missed by 38% But Elon Musk Is Not Worried. Here’s What TSLA Investors Should Make of That.
Sign of Intel at entrance by michaelmond 4
Intel Corp Shows Strong Q2 Results and Free Cash Flow - Shorting INTC Puts is Still the Best Play
Planet earth with flying rocket by Sergey Mironov via Shutterstock 5
SpaceX Bears May Be Right On Value And Wrong On Timing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.