What to Expect From Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Spring, Texas-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) delivers solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. Valued at $63.2 billion by market cap, the company provides servers, advanced storage products, high-performance computing, AI-driven platforms, and more. The global technology leader is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to report a profit of $0.80 per share on a diluted basis, up 128.6% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to report EPS of $2.88, up 87% from $1.54 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.6% year over year to $3.56 in fiscal 2027.

HPE stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 132.5% during this period. Similarly, it notably outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 34.6% gains over the same time frame.

HPE beat expectations on strong demand for AI, networking, and cloud. The Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) integration is progressing fast, fueling networking gains in campus, branch, and AI-driven networks, plus new self-driving features. In addition, cost savings and synergies are expanding margins, though supply chain limits are slowing revenue conversion. Furthermore, management raised guidance, citing durable AI demand and a record backlog with a pipeline that’s multiples higher.

On May 27, HPE shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 107.9% from the year-ago quarter to $0.79. The company’s revenue stood at $10.7 billion, up 40% year over year. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.35 to $3.45.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HPE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” HPE’s average analyst price target is $67.94, indicating a notable potential upside of 42.5% from the current levels.